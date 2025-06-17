Microbot Medical Inc. Secures Key Patent in China for LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System

Microbot Medical Inc. receives a critical patent in China, supporting its global IP strategy and upcoming U.S. launch.

Quiver AI Summary

Microbot Medical Inc. announced that it has received an important patent in China for its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, enhancing its global intellectual property strategy. This patent validates the company's innovative robotic tool manipulation technology and is part of a growing IP portfolio that includes nine granted patents and 59 pending applications. As the company prepares for the anticipated U.S. launch of the LIBERTY system in Q3 2025, it is also focusing on international market opportunities. CEO Harel Gadot emphasized the significant potential in the U.S. and Chinese markets, where millions of peripheral endovascular procedures are performed annually. LIBERTY, an investigational device, is currently not available for sale in the U.S., pending FDA clearance.

Potential Positives

Microbot Medical Inc. has secured a critical patent in China, reinforcing its commitment to global intellectual property expansion and enhancing its competitive position in the market.

The company is preparing for a significant market entry with the anticipated Q3 2025 commercial launch of the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, which underscores its growth strategy and operational readiness.

The growing portfolio of patents, with nine granted globally and 59 pending, validates the technological innovation of the LIBERTY system, safeguarding its unique capabilities and ensuring a competitive advantage in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System is still in the investigational stage and not yet available for sale in the U.S., indicating that the company has not yet achieved commercial viability.

There is uncertainty regarding the FDA's timeline and decision to grant 510(k) clearance, which could delay or impact the anticipated U.S. launch.

The company faces potential disruptions from geopolitical issues, particularly in relation to ongoing hostilities involving Israel, which may affect operations and market conditions.

FAQ

What recent patent did Microbot Medical receive?

Microbot Medical was granted a patent in China for robotic manipulation of a surgical tool handle.

What is the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System?

The LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System is an innovative medical technology designed for endovascular procedures.

When is the expected U.S. launch of the LIBERTY System?

The LIBERTY System is anticipated to launch in the U.S. in Q3 2025, pending FDA clearance.

How many patents does Microbot Medical have globally?

Microbot Medical holds nine granted patents globally and has 59 patent applications pending.

What is Microbot Medical's mission?

Microbot Medical aims to redefine endovascular robotics and improve patient care quality worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



HINGHAM, Mass., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, announced that it has been granted a critical patent in China by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), a key step in the Company’s global IP expansion strategy. The patent, which covers the robotic manipulation of a surgical tool handle, further validates the Company’s technological innovation and expands its intellectual property (IP) portfolio. This milestone demonstrates Microbot’s continued commitment to protect its proprietary technology as it builds a broader global commercialization strategy.





This growing portfolio with respect to LIBERTY, which includes nine patents granted globally and 59 patent applications pending, helps ensure the Company maintains a competitive advantage while protecting the unique capabilities of the LIBERTY System. The Company’s primary objective remains focused on the U.S. market and preparing for the anticipated Q3 2025 commercial launch of the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, upon planned FDA clearance.





Preparations for the anticipated U.S. launch are underway with regulatory, operational and commercial activities accelerating. In parallel, Microbot is laying the groundwork to enter international markets and maximize the long-term potential of the LIBERTY system.





“As we move closer to our projected U.S. commercial launch of the LIBERTY System, upon planned FDA clearance, we continue to take the necessary steps to build and protect the foundation for sustained growth and global reach,” said Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO & President. “With an estimated over two million peripheral endovascular procedures performed annually in the U.S., and another approximately 2.9 million estimated in China, we believe the opportunity to impact developed and emerging markets is significant. Expanding access to endovascular robotics is central to our mission to improve patient outcomes and enhance procedural capabilities for physicians worldwide.”





LIBERTY



®



is an investigational device pending FDA 510(k) clearance, and is currently not available for sale in the U.S.







About Microbot Medical







Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company with a vision to redefine endovascular robotics and improve the quality of care for millions of patients and providers globally. The Company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, which aims to eliminate traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems. Further information about Microbot Medical



®



is available at



http://www.microbotmedical.com



.







Safe Harbor







Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, commercialization and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the Company’s need for and ability to obtain additional working capital to continue its transition to a commercially focused company, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of the LIBERTY



®



Endovascular Robotic System, uncertainty in the results of regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, including whether the FDA will timely grant 510(k) clearance to commercially market the LIBERTY



®



Endovascular Robotic System in the United States if at all, uncertainty resulting from political, social and geopolitical conditions, particularly any changes in personnel or processes or procedures at the FDA and announcements of tariffs on imports into the U.S., disruptions resulting from new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, Iran and other neighboring countries, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical



®



can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical



®



disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law























