Microbot Medical Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering for Common Stock and Preferred Investment Options

Microbot Medical Inc. closed a direct stock offering, raising approximately $13 million for its LIBERTY® Robotic System development.

Microbot Medical Inc. has successfully closed a registered direct offering of 6,103,289 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.13 per share, generating approximately $13 million in gross proceeds. In a concurrent private placement, the company issued unregistered short-term series I preferred investment options allowing the purchase of up to 12,206,578 shares at the same exercise price, valid for two years contingent on stockholder approvals. The company plans to use the proceeds for the continued development and commercialization of its LIBERTY® Robotic System, expanding applications from its IP portfolio, and for general corporate purposes. The offerings were facilitated by H.C. Wainwright & Co. and involved a “shelf” registration statement filed with the SEC. The company emphasizes that the short-term options and associated shares are not registered under the Securities Act.

Potential Positives

The company successfully closed a registered direct offering, securing approximately $13 million in gross proceeds, which can strengthen its financial position.

The proceeds will be used for the development and commercialization of the LIBERTY® Robotic System, signaling progress in advancing their innovative medical technology.

The issuance of unregistered short-term preferred investment options indicates potential for further capital generation and investment in growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of unregistered short-term series I preferred investment options may indicate a reliance on non-public offerings, which could raise concerns regarding the company's access to traditional financing methods.

The need for stockholder approval to increase the authorized shares for the preferred investment options suggests potential limitations in shareholder support or company governance that could hinder future fundraising efforts.

The mention of ongoing hostilities in Israel as a risk factor could create additional uncertainty for potential investors and stakeholders regarding the company's operational stability and market conditions.

FAQ

What is Microbot Medical's recent offering?

Microbot Medical closed a registered direct offering of 6,103,289 shares at $2.13 each, raising approximately $13 million.

How will Microbot Medical use the proceeds?

The proceeds will support the development of the LIBERTY® Robotic System, expand applications, and cover working capital needs.

Who was the placement agent for the offerings?

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for Microbot Medical's registered direct offering and private placement.

What are the details of the short-term preferred investment options?

The company issued options to purchase 12,206,578 shares at an exercise price of $2.13, exercisable for two years after stockholder approvals.

Where can I find more information about this offering?

Further information, including the final prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co.

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the purchase and sale of 6,103,289 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $2.13 per share of common stock. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company issued unregistered short-term series I preferred investment options. The short-term series I preferred investment options to purchase up to 12,206,578 shares of common stock have an exercise price of $2.13 per share and will be exercisable for a period of two years beginning on the later of (i) the effective date of the increase of the Company’s authorized shares of common stock following stockholder approval and (ii) the effective date of stockholder approval of the issuance of the series I preferred investment options and the shares issuable upon exercise thereof.





H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offerings.





The gross proceeds to the Company from the offerings were approximately $13 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for the continued development, commercialization and regulatory activities for the Company’s LIBERTY



®



Robotic System, expansion and development of additional applications derived from the Company’s existing IP portfolio, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The shares of common stock described above (but not the short-term series I preferred investment options issued in the concurrent private placement or the shares of common stock underlying such short-term series I preferred investment options) were offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275634) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on December 4, 2023. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.





The short-term series I preferred investment options described above were issued in a concurrent private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the short-term series I preferred investment options, were not registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the short-term series I preferred investment options and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Microbot Medical







Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a clinical stage medical technology company with a vision to improve the quality of care for millions of patients and providers globally. The Company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, which aims to eliminate traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems.





Further information about Microbot Medical is available at





http://www.microbotmedical.com





.







Safe Harbor







Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, commercialization and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the intended use of proceeds from the offerings, the receipt of stockholder approval in connection therewith, the Company’s need for and ability to obtain additional working capital to continue its transition to a commercially focused company, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of the LIBERTY



®



Endovascular Robotic Surgical System, uncertainty in the results of regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, including whether the FDA will grant 510(k) clearance to commercially market the LIBERTY



®



Endovascular Robotic Surgical System in the United States, disruptions resulting from new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians and other neighboring countries, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







IR@microbotmedical.com







