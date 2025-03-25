MICROBOT MEDICAL Earnings Results: $MBOT Reports Quarterly Earnings

MICROBOT MEDICAL ($MBOT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, missing estimates of -$0.18 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

MICROBOT MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of MICROBOT MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MICROBOT MEDICAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBOT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

