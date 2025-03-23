MICROBOT MEDICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $MBOT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MICROBOT MEDICAL ($MBOT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.
MICROBOT MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of MICROBOT MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 105,658 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,336
- ALPHACENTRIC ADVISORS LLC removed 60,000 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,200
- UBS GROUP AG removed 43,429 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,640
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 29,728 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,295
- VANGUARD PERSONALIZED INDEXING MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 15,494 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,851
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 13,379 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,960
- SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. added 13,275 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,868
MICROBOT MEDICAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBOT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
