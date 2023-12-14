News & Insights

Microbot Medical Collaborates With Corewell Health To Enable Telerobotics Between Remote Centers

December 14, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) on Thursday announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Corewell Health to enable telerobotics between remote centers using Microbot's LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System.

The collaboration will take place in multiple phases and includes the right to mutually evaluate the LIBERTY System for remote procedures. This evaluation process will be led by Dr. Ryan Madder, an expert in interventional cardiology.

The objective of this collaboration is to enhance the telerobotic feature of the LIBERTY System so that it can be accessible to any user, anywhere across the world for any endovascular procedure.

Harel Gadot, Chairman, President, and CEO of Microbot Medical Inc. expressed his excitement and said that this collaboration with Corewell Health, which provides care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations, and several post-acute facilities, fits well with their mission. He also added that the interest shown by leading medical centers in their LIBERTY System is a testament to its potential impact in the endovascular interventional space.

