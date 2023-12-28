News & Insights

Microbot Medical Announces Positive Results For GLP Pivotal Pre-Clinical Study; Stock Up 15%

December 28, 2023 — 07:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) announced Thursday the successful completion of its GLP pivotal pre-clinical study, done under the guidelines of FDA-required levels of planning, controlling, monitoring, and reporting, using a porcine model.

As previously announced on December 7, 2023, the study was conducted by three leading interventional radiologists that utilized the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System to perform a total of 96 robotic navigations.

The target vessels with surrounding tissue were examined and evaluated microscopically after they were subjected to procedures using a range of commercially available intravascular catheterization devices controlled and manipulated via the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System.

The company said it continues to transition from R&D and pre-clinical phase into the clinical, regulatory and pre-commercial phase. The company expects to submit its IDE application to the FDA soon and commence the pivotal human clinical trial.

Stocks mentioned

MBOT

