Microbot Enters Collaboration Agreement With Stryker - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) said it will collaborate with Stryker's Neurovascular division to integrate its neurovascular instruments with Microbot's LIBERTY Robotic System to develop the world's first dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in certain neurovascular procedures. Stryker is a global medical technology company.

"We have already ensured that the LIBERTY Robotic System has a strong and sustainable competitive advantage, and the collaboration with Stryker will allow us to further expand in the neurovascular space," said Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO and President of Microbot Medical.

