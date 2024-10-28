Microba Life Sciences Unveils Q1 FY25 Results

Microba Life Sciences Limited (AU:MAP) has released an update.

Microba Life Sciences Limited has released its Q1 FY25 results, showcasing their commitment to advancing microbiome diagnostics and therapeutics. Investors can engage with the company’s latest updates through an interactive platform featuring a presentation by CEO Dr. Luke Reid. This initiative highlights Microba’s ongoing innovation in developing novel therapeutics for chronic diseases.

