Microba Life Sciences Drives Microbiome Innovations Globally

Microba Life Sciences Limited has marked a transformative year in 2024, highlighted by the acquisition of Invivo Clinical in the UK, the completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial, and successful product launches in Australia and the UK. The company is advancing in microbiome diagnostics and therapeutics, aiming to make significant impacts on global healthcare. Microba’s strategic moves and growing sales reflect its commitment to improving human health through microbiome innovations.

