Microba Life Sciences Director Increases Shareholding

Microba Life Sciences Limited (AU:MAP) has released an update.
Microba Life Sciences Ltd has announced a change in the interest of Director Ian Frazer, who acquired an additional 200,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to over 1.8 million shares. This move reflects ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects amidst the volatile market conditions.
