MicroAlgo Inc. Announces New Share Issuance at $0.8 per Share for Debt Repayment

MicroAlgo Inc. plans to issue new shares at $0.8 for debt repayment under a convertible bond agreement.

Quiver AI Summary

MicroAlgo Inc. has announced its plan to issue new shares at a price of $0.8 each to fulfill obligations under a convertible bond purchase agreement with creditors, amounting to $20 million, signed on October 7, 2024. The bonds, which mature in 360 days, can be converted into common shares based on market conditions. The issuance of new shares is intended to repay the debt as outlined in the agreement, and this action serves as a risk disclosure in accordance with regulatory requirements. MicroAlgo specializes in developing central processing algorithms to enhance customer performance and efficiency across various platforms.

Potential Positives

MicroAlgo Inc. is addressing its debt obligations by issuing new shares, which will help stabilize its financial position.

The share offering at $0.8 per share aligns with the terms of the convertible bond purchase agreement, demonstrating adherence to agreed-upon financial commitments.

By successfully executing this share issuance, MicroAlgo Inc. can potentially improve investor confidence and maintain support from creditors.

Potential Negatives

Issuing additional shares at $0.8 per share to repay debt may dilute existing shareholders' equity, potentially leading to a loss of shareholder confidence.

The company is under pressure from creditors to issue new shares, indicating potential financial distress and reliance on convertible debt for capital.

The convertible bond structure allows creditors to convert bonds to shares at a lower price than the offering price, which could create further dilution and signal weakness in the company's stock valuation.

FAQ

What is the new share offering price for MicroAlgo Inc.?

The new share offering price for MicroAlgo Inc. is set at $0.8 per share.

Why is MicroAlgo issuing new shares?

MicroAlgo is issuing new shares to fulfill a convertible bond purchase agreement for debt repayment.

What is the amount of MicroAlgo's convertible bonds?

The amount of MicroAlgo's convertible bonds is US$20 million, entered into with creditors.

How will the new shares impact MicroAlgo's debt?

The issuance of new shares will help MicroAlgo repay the debt as per the agreement terms.

Where can I find more information about MicroAlgo's financial reports?

More information about MicroAlgo's financial reports is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MLGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $MLGO stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroAlgo Inc. plans to issue additional new shares at an offering price of $0.8 per share.





Shenzhen, China, March. 24, 2025 – MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ: MLGO), (the “Company”or "MicroAlgo"), today announced the plan to issue more new shares. Considering that MicroAlgo Inc. entered into a convertible bond purchase agreement with creditors on October 7, 2024, with a total amount of US$20 million. These bonds have a maturity period of 360 days. According to the convertible bond purchase agreement, the bonds are convertible into common shares at a conversion price equal to 70% of the lowest closing market price during the 60 trading days preceding the conversion request.





MicroAlgo Inc. has received notice from the creditors under this US$20 million convertible bond purchase agreement, requesting the company to issue new shares at $ 0.8 per share to repay the debt in accordance with the agreement terms. The company plans to fulfill the relevant clauses of this US$20 million convertible bond purchase agreement and will issue new shares at $ 0.8 per share for debt repayment.





This serves as a risk disclosure in accordance with the Form 6-K filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 9, 2024.







About MicroAlgo Inc.







MicroAlgo Inc. (the “MicroAlgo”), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo'sservices includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MicroAlgo, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MicroAlgo's periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. Words such as "expect,""estimate,""project,""budget,""forecast,""anticipate,""intend,""plan,""may,""will,""could,""should,""believes,""predicts,""potential,""continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, MicroAlgo's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.





MicroAlgo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as may be required by law.







Contact







MicroAlgo Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: ir@microalgor.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.