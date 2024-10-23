MicroAlgo Inc. Announces Major Shareholder Meeting Plans

MicroAlgo (MLGO) has released an update.

MicroAlgo Inc. plans to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on significant changes, including a share consolidation that merges every 20 shares into one and a substantial increase in authorized share capital. These changes are aimed at restructuring the company’s capital and potentially adopting a dual-class share structure, which could impact voting rights and investor influence.

