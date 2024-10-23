News & Insights

MicroAlgo Inc. Announces Major Shareholder Meeting Plans

October 23, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

MicroAlgo (MLGO) has released an update.

MicroAlgo Inc. plans to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on significant changes, including a share consolidation that merges every 20 shares into one and a substantial increase in authorized share capital. These changes are aimed at restructuring the company’s capital and potentially adopting a dual-class share structure, which could impact voting rights and investor influence.

