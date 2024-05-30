News & Insights

Stocks

Micro-X Ltd Applies for New Securities Quotation

May 30, 2024 — 03:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Micro-X Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 21,236,720 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code MX1, dated Thursday, May 30, 2024. This move signals a new financial opportunity for the company to increase its presence in the stock market. The announcement was made as part of a transaction previously communicated to the market.

For further insights into AU:MX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.