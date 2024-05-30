Micro-X Ltd Applies for New Securities Quotation

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Micro-X Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 21,236,720 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code MX1, dated Thursday, May 30, 2024. This move signals a new financial opportunity for the company to increase its presence in the stock market. The announcement was made as part of a transaction previously communicated to the market.

