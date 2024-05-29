News & Insights

Stocks

Micro-X Ltd Announces Oversubscribed SPP

May 29, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Micro-X Limited has announced an update regarding their Share Purchase Plan (SPP), which was oversubscribed, leading the company’s board to exercise its discretion and increase the amount of funds to be raised. The news comes as a significant development for the company, indicating strong investor interest in the technology firm’s growth prospects.

