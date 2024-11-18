News & Insights

Stocks

Micro-X Ltd Announces Director Departure and Interest Details

November 18, 2024 — 10:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Alexander Gosling has stepped down as a director of Micro-X Ltd as of November 12, 2024. His relevant interests include 795,308 fully paid ordinary shares, along with unlisted options and performance rights held through Avanteos Investments Limited. Investors may find these changes noteworthy as they assess the company’s governance and potential market impacts.

For further insights into AU:MX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.