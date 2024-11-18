Micro-X Ltd Announces Director Departure and Interest Details

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Alexander Gosling has stepped down as a director of Micro-X Ltd as of November 12, 2024. His relevant interests include 795,308 fully paid ordinary shares, along with unlisted options and performance rights held through Avanteos Investments Limited. Investors may find these changes noteworthy as they assess the company’s governance and potential market impacts.

For further insights into AU:MX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.