News & Insights

Stocks

Micro-X Ltd. Announces AGM Results and Director Re-election

November 12, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Micro-X Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were successfully passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. James McDowell as a director. The resolutions received substantial support from shareholders, highlighting confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.