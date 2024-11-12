Micro-X Ltd. Announces AGM Results and Director Re-election

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.
Micro-X Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were successfully passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. James McDowell as a director. The resolutions received substantial support from shareholders, highlighting confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
