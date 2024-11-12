Micro-X Ltd. Announces AGM Results and Director Re-election

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Micro-X Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were successfully passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. James McDowell as a director. The resolutions received substantial support from shareholders, highlighting confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.