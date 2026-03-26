Micro-Star International Co. (TWSE:2377) Price Target Decreased by 25.88% to 111.44

The average one-year price target for Micro-Star International Co. (TWSE:2377) has been revised to NT$111.44 / share. This is a decrease of 25.88% from the prior estimate of NT$150.35 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$93.93 to a high of NT$157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.86% from the latest reported closing price of NT$90.70 / share.

Micro-Star International Co. Maintains 4.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.63%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micro-Star International Co.. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 85.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2377 is 0.23%, an increase of 97.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.68% to 4,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 272K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2377 by 9.73% over the last quarter.

ECOW - Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing a decrease of 30.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2377 by 52.18% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 46.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2377 by 33.19% over the last quarter.

ODDS - Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 60.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2377 by 1.57% over the last quarter.

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