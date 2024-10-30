News & Insights

Micro-Mechanics Ltd. Announces Board Reshuffle

October 30, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SG:5DD) has released an update.

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors to enhance governance practices. Long-serving directors, Ms. Sumitri Menon and Ms. Lai Chin Yee, have retired, while Mr. Christopher Reid Borch transitions to Executive Chairman & CEO. In alignment with corporate governance standards, Mr. Kenny Kwan is appointed as Lead Independent Director, and the company has merged its Audit and Risk Management committees.

