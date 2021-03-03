Markets
Micro Focus Signs Commercial Deal With Amazon Web Services - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Enterprise software company Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L, MFGP) announced Wednesday the signing of a commercial agreement with Amazon Web Services or AWS, part of tech major Amazon.

The commercial agreement formalizes a strategic collaboration to accelerate the modernization of mainframe applications and workloads of large public and private enterprises to the AWS Cloud.

Micro Focus said the companies will work together to deploy Micro Focus technology for customers embarking on the transformational journey to modernize their business-critical mainframe applications and workloads to an agile, cloud-based production environment.

In connection with the deal, Micro Focus has issued warrants to Amazon NV Investment Holdings LLC to subscribe for up to 15,924,384 ordinary shares in Micro Focus at 446.60 pence per share.

