Micro Focus Says Confidence To Achieve Core Financial Objectives

(RTTNews) - Micro Focus International plc (MFGP, MCRO.L) said it has plans for the next 2 years that give the company confidence to achieve its core financial objectives as it exits fiscal year 2023, and a strong foundation from which to execute thereafter.

The company is sharing the progress of its transformation and setting out plan to exit fiscal year 2023 with a flat or better year-on-year revenue trajectory.

The company noted that, following the successful implementation of the Enterprise-wide platform in the second-half of 2021, it is now able to unlock substantial cost efficiencies, a key step on path to generating $500 million adjusted Free Cash Flow annually by the end of fiscal year 2023.

