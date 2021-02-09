MCRO

Micro Focus Intl re-instates dividend after turnaround progress

Paul Sandle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

British IT company Micro Focus International re-instated its dividend on Tuesday after it made "solid progress" in the first year of its three-year turnaround plan.

The company reported adjusted core earnings of $1.2 billion, down from $1.4 billion a year earlier, at margin of 39.1%, which it said was towards the upper end of expectations. Revenue declined 10% to $3 billion.

It said it would reinstate its final dividend at 15.5 cents per share.

