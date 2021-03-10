Micro Focus Intl PLC (MFGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Micro Focus Intl PLC (MFGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.02% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFGP was $6.7, representing a -19.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.33 and a 141.01% increase over the 52 week low of $2.78.

MFGP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). Zacks Investment Research reports MFGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.68%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

