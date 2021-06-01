Micro Focus Int'l Appoints Matt Ashley As CFO

(RTTNews) - Micro Focus International plc. (MFGP, MCRO.L) said that it has appointed Matt Ashley as Chief Financial Officer, effective on 28 June 2021 and will join the Board and assume his executive duties from 1 July 2021.

Matt was previously Chief Financial Officer of William Hill plc. He previously held several positions at National Express Group plc including Group CFO and President and CEO of its North America business.

Brian McArthur-Muscroft will be leaving Micro Focus with effect from 30 June 2021, to assume the CFO position at a technology based financial services company.

