Micro Focus International (MFGP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Micro Focus International plc (Symbol: MFGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.53, changing hands as high as $5.57 per share. Micro Focus International plc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFGP's low point in its 52 week range is $4.315 per share, with $8.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.55.

