Micro Focus H1 Adj. Profit Declines; Revenue Down 6.8% On CCY Basis Excl. Digital Safe

(RTTNews) - Micro Focus International plc (MFGP, MCRO.L) posted an adjusted EBITDA of $449.1 million for the six months ended 30 April 2022 compared to $510.7 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 57.34 compared to 67.23.

Loss before tax narrowed to $42.9 million from a loss of $280.0 million. Loss per share, in cents, was 7.46 compared to a loss of 65.09.

Revenue was $1.27 billion, a decline of 11.0% from prior year. The company said this decline includes a reduction in revenue following the disposal of Digital Safe and the impact of foreign exchange movements. Excluding these items, revenues declined by 6.8%.

The board proposed an interim dividend of 8 cents. The dividend will be paid on 5 August 2022 to shareholders on the register as at 22 July 2022.

