Micro Focus FY21 Loss Narrows, Revenues Down; Lifts Dividend; Backs FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Enterprise software group Micro Focus International Plc (MFGP, MCRO.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 loss before tax was $517.8 million, compared to last year's loss of $2.94 billion.

Loss per share was 129.3 cents, narrower than prior year's loss of 886.15 cents. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 144.93 cents, compared to 154.37 cents last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.04 billion, compared to last year's $1.19 billion.

Revenue declined to $2.90 billion from prior year's $3.06 billion. Revenues fell 5 percent on a constant currency basis.

Further, the company announced final dividend of 20.3 cents per share, up from 15.5 cents last year. This results in total FY21 dividend of 29.1 cents.

Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver goals of FY23 exit with a flat or better revenue trajectory, reducing cost base from $1.9 billion to around $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, allowing for cost inflation, and a run rate Adjusted free cash flow of approximately $500 million.

Separately, Micro Focus announced that after 11 years on the Board, Karen Slatford has informed that she will be stepping down as a Director with effect from the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting on March 30.

