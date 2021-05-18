Micro Focus Expects Constant Currency Revenue Decline Of 5% In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L, MFGP) announced that it expects to report revenue of approximately $1.4 billion for the six months ended 30 April 2021, representing decline of approximately 5% on constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half was approximately 36%, reflecting the strong licence revenue performance and cost savings from back office simplification, partially offset by the planned product investment.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company continues to target a meaningful improvement in the rate of constant currency revenue decline when compared to fiscal 2020, in line with current revenue consensus.

Micro Focus also announced that recruitment of a new Chief Financial Officer is at an advanced stage.

