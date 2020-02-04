Micro Focus chairman Loosemore steps down after "challenging" year

Publisher
Reuters
Published

British IT company Micro Focus Intl said its executive chairman Kevin Loosemore would stand down this month after a "challenging year" in which its revenue and core earnings fell short of expectations.

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British IT company Micro Focus Intl said its executive chairman Kevin Loosemore would stand down this month after a "challenging year" in which its revenue and core earnings fell short of expectations. Loosemore, who built Micro Focus into a global company with revenue of over $3 billion in 15 years, will stand down on Feb. 14, when IT industry executive Greg Lock will take up the role of non-executive chairman, the company said. Micro Focus's revenue for the year to Oct. 31 fell 7.3% to $3.35 billion and its adjusted core earnings declined 2.6% to $1.36 billion, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey) ((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MICRO FOCUS INTE RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More