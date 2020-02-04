Micro Focus chairman Loosemore steps down after "challenging" year

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British IT company Micro Focus Intl said its executive chairman Kevin Loosemore would stand down this month after a "challenging year" in which its revenue and core earnings fell short of expectations. Loosemore, who built Micro Focus into a global company with revenue of over $3 billion in 15 years, will stand down on Feb. 14, when IT industry executive Greg Lock will take up the role of non-executive chairman, the company said. Micro Focus's revenue for the year to Oct. 31 fell 7.3% to $3.35 billion and its adjusted core earnings declined 2.6% to $1.36 billion, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey) ((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MICRO FOCUS INTE RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.