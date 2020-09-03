Micro Focus Announces Extension Of Revolving Credit Facility To June 2024

(RTTNews) - Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) announced the extension of its revolving credit facility to June 2024. It will review its borrowing requirements in the light of the strong cash generation of the business.

The company has elected to repay the $175 million of the revolving credit facility which was previously drawn as a precautionary measure in March 2020, and has reduced the size of the RCF to $350 million.

As of on 31 August, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of about $700 million, which combined with the extended facility provides the Group with total liquidity of about $1.050 billion, with no maturity dates on Group facilities prior to June 2024.

