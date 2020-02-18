Micro-cap video streaming platform FreeCast files for a $17 million IPO
FreeCast, which provides an integrated platform for video streaming services, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $17 million in an initial public offering.
The Orlando, FL-based company was founded in 2011 and plans to list on the Nasdaq, but has not selected a symbol. FreeCast filed confidentially on May 13, 2015. Alexander Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
