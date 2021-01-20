Bricktown Brewery Restaurants, an Oklahoma-based operator of 14 casual dining restaurants serving in-house beers, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday. It had filed to raise $15 million by offering 1.9 million shares at a price range of $7 to $9. The company had not updated its prospectus since May 2019.



The Oklahoma City, OK-based company was founded in 1992 and booked $28 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BEER. ThinkEquity was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Micro-cap restaurant chain Bricktown Brewery withdraws $15 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

