Micro-cap online pharmacy Trxade Group prices Nasdaq IPO uplisting at $6.50

Trxade Group, a B2B online marketplace for pharmaceutical companies, raised $5 million in its Nasdaq IPO by offering 806,452 shares at $6.50, below the as-adjusted last close of $9.00 for its shares on the OTCQB (ticker: TRXD), as well as the last close of its shares when the company launched the offering in January ($7.44).

At the $6.50 offer price, Trxade Group commands a fully-diluted post-IPO market cap of $51 million.

Trxade Group plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MEDS. Dawson James and Dougherty &amp; Company acted as lead managers on the deal.

