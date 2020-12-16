Scopus BioPharma, a preclinical biotech developing immuno-oncology gene therapies for cancer, raised $3 million by offering 0.5 million shares at $5.50, within the range of $5.25 to $5.75. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $80 million. Because the company raised less than $5 million, Scopus BioPharma will be excluded from Renaissance Capital's stats.



Scopus BioPharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SCPS. The Benchmark Company acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Micro-cap oncology biotech Scopus BioPharma prices Reg A+ IPO at $5.50 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

