Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, a Phase 2 biotech using biomarker technology to develop protein inhibitors for cancer, raised $6 million by offering 1.2 million units at $4.75, as expected. The company offered 0.3 million fewer units than expected. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one whole warrant, exercisable at $5.70. Because there are warrants attached to the offering, Lixte Biotechnology will be excluded from Renaissance Capital's stats.



Lixte Biotechnology Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LIXT. WestPark Capital and WallachBeth Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Micro-cap oncology biotech Lixte Biotechnology prices Nasdaq uplisting at $4.75 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

