Amesite, which provides an AI-driven platform for developing online learning products, raised $15 million by offering 3 million shares at $5, within the range of $4.50 to $5.50. The company offered 0.1 million fewer shares than anticipated.



Amesite plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AMST. Laidlaw & Company (UK) acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Micro-cap learning software provider Amesite prices IPO at $5 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



