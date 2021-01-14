urban-gro, which provides equipment and services for the commercial indoor horticulture market, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday. The company originally filed in November 2020.



The Lafayette, CO-based company plans to raise $20 million by offering 3 million shares at $6.60, the December 21, 2020 close of its shares on the OTCQX (UGROD). At the proposed price, urban-gro would command a fully diluted market value of $51 million.



urban-gro engineers and designs indoor controlled environment agriculture facilities and then integrates complex environmental equipment systems into those facilities, providing clients with high-performance indoor cultivation facilities to grow specialty crops, including leafy greens, vegetables, herbs, and plant-based medicines like cannabis and hemp.



urban-gro was founded in 2014 and booked $24 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol UGRO. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Micro-cap indoor farming facilities designer urban-gro sets terms for $20 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

