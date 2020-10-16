Kiromic BioPharma, a preclinical biotech developing immunotherapies for blood cancers and solid tumors, raised $15 million by offering 1.3 million shares at $12, the low end of the range of $12 to $14.



Kiromic BioPharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRBP. ThinkEquity acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Micro-cap immuno-oncology biotech Kiromic BioPharma prices IPO at $12 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



