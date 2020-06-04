1847 Goedeker, which operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and home goods, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Ballwin, MO-based company plans to raise $15 million by offering 1 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, 1847 Goedeker would command a market value of $62 million.



1847 Goedeker was founded in 1951 and booked $45 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on either the NYSE American or the Nasdaq under the symbol GOED. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Micro-cap home furnishings e-tailer Goedeker's sets terms for $15 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



