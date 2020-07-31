1847 Goedeker, which operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and home goods, raised $10 million by offering 1.1 million shares at $9, the low end of the range of $9 to $11. The company offered 0.1 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $53 million.



1847 Goedeker plans to list on the NYSE American under the symbol GOED. ThinkEquity acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Micro-cap home furnishings e-tailer Goedeker's prices IPO at $9 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

