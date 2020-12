Virios Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing novel antiviral therapies for fibromyalgia and other diseases, raised $30 million by offering 3 million shares at $10, within the range of $9 to $11. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $78 million.



The company's lead candidate, IMC-1, is a novel combination antiviral therapy designed to synergistically suppress Herpes Simplex Virus-1activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden. In a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for fibromyalgia, IMC-1 provided statistically significant improvement versus placebo in the primary endpoint of pain reduction. The company plans to enter a Phase 2b trial in the 1Q21, with topline data expected in the 1Q22.



Virios Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VIRI. ThinkEquity acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Micro-cap fibromyalgia biotech Virios Therapeutics prices IPO at $10 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.