Micro-cap E&P PetroShare withdraws $50 million IPO

PetroShare, an oil and gas E&P operating in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday. It originally filed in May 2017 with a proposed deal size of $50 million. This was PetroShare's second IPO attempt, after filing for a Nasdaq listing in August 2016 and withdrawing the following November.



The Englewood, CO-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $2 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. It had planned to list on the NYSE American under the symbol PRHR. Johnson Rice & Co. and Seaport Global were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.