Micro-cap E&P PetroShare withdraws $50 million IPO

PetroShare, an oil and gas E&P operating in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday. It originally filed in May 2017 with a proposed deal size of $50 million. This was PetroShare's second IPO attempt, after filing for a Nasdaq listing in August 2016 and withdrawing the following November.
The Englewood, CO-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $2 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. It had planned to list on the NYSE American under the symbol PRHR. Johnson Rice & Co. and Seaport Global were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.
