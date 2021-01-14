Vallon Pharmaceuticals, a biopharma developing abuse-deterrent prescription drugs for CNS disorders, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Philadelphia, PA-based company plans to raise $15 million by offering 1.7 million shares at a price range of $8 to $10. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Vallon Pharmaceuticals would command a fully diluted market value of $57 million.



The company's clinical-stage product currently under development is Abuse-Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate-Release, or ADAIR, a proprietary, abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release (short-acting) dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and narcolepsy. ADAIR has completed a Phase 1 pivotal bioequivalence study and a Phase 1 food effect study.



Vallon Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VLON. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Micro-cap drug developer Vallon Pharmaceuticals sets terms for $15 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.