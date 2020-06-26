PCI Media, a producer of animated television commercials and other media, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It originally filed in January 2019 and set terms the following June to raise $18 million by offering 2.5 million units at a price range of $6 to $8.



The Venice, CA-based company was founded in 2018 and booked $58 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PCIM.U. Roth Capital was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Micro-cap content creator PCI Media withdraws $18 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.