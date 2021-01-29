NLS Pharmaceutics, which is developing controlled-release formulations of approved drugs for ADHD and narcolepsy, raised $20 million by offering 4.8 million units at $4.15, below the range of $5 to $6. The company offered 1.2 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, exercisable at $4.15. Because the company offered units with warrants attached, NLS Pharmaceutics will be excluded from Renaissance Capital's stats.



NLS Pharmaceutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NLSP. Maxim Group LLC acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Micro-cap CNS drug developer NLS Pharmaceutics prices IPO at $4.15, below the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

