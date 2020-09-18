BioVie, a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for cirrhosis, raised $16 million by offering 1.6 million shares at $10, below the last close of its shares on the OTC (BIVI). The company offered 0.3 million more shares than anticipated.



BioVie plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIVI. ThinkEquity and Kingswood Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Micro-cap cirrhosis biotech BioVie prices $16 million Nasdaq uplisting at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.