BioVie, a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for cirrhosis, raised $16 million by offering 1.6 million shares at $10, below the last close of its shares on the OTC (BIVI). The company offered 0.3 million more shares than anticipated.
BioVie plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIVI. ThinkEquity and Kingswood Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Micro-cap cirrhosis biotech BioVie prices $16 million Nasdaq uplisting at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBIVI
Latest IPOs Videos
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market braces for a September SNOWstorm in a 14 IPO week
- The SNOWstorm gets bigger: Snowflake increases range to $100 to $110 ahead of $2.9 billion IPO
- Let it SNOW: Data unicorn Snowflake prices $3.4 billion IPO above the range at $120 in largest software listing ever
- Altimeter Capital's tech SPAC Altimeter Growth Corp. files for a $450 million IPO