China Eco-Materials Group, which makes eco-friendly construction materials in China, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Friday. In its latest filing, the company also disclosed financials for the FY20 and the 1H FY21 and disclosed the appointment of a new CFO.



The Nanjing, China-based company now plans to raise $17 million by offering 4.3 million shares at $4. The company had previously filed to offer 2.2 million shares at $4.50. At the revised price, China Eco-Materials Group will raise 72% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



China Eco-Materials Group was founded in 2004 and booked $9 million in revenue for the 12 months ended August 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZGHB. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Micro-cap China Eco-Materials Group raises deal size by 72% ahead of $17 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.