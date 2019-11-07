Micro-cap brain cancer biotech CNS Pharmaceuticals prices IPO at $4 low end

IPOs
CNS Pharmaceuticals, an early stage biotech developing therapies for brain cancer and other CNS tumors, raised $9 million by offering 2.1 million shares at $4, the low end of the range of $4 to $5, to command a fully diluted market value of $67 million. CNS Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CNSP. The Benchmark Company acted as a lead manager on the deal.

