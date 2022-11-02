US Markets
DIS

Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, Super Mario added to Russia's parallel imports scheme

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 02, 2022 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by Jake Cordell for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Moscow on Wednesday added Walt Disney DIS.N, Marvel and DC Comics to a list of brands that can be imported without permission, ensuring sanctions will not hit Russians' ability to snap up authentic Mickey Mouse and Spider-Man memorabilia.

In response to tough punitive measures imposed after the Ukraine invasion, Russia has been pushing a so-called "parallel imports" scheme, which allows importers to bring goods into the country with the trademark owner's permission or knowledge.

The initiative was designed to help Russian consumers maintain access to a host of foreign products.

Russia's trade and industry ministry said on Wednesday it was adding a host of new brands to the list. They include DC Comics, Disney, Marvel, Lego, Transformers and the Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Spider-Man and Super Mario brands, but does not cover movies.

The ministry also added around 35 brands of alcohol to the list. These include Jack Daniel's, made by Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N, Pernod Ricard SA's PERP.PA Malibu as well as the Bell's and Johnnie Walker whiskies, which are both owned by Diageo PLC DGE.L.

More than 1.6 million tons of goods worth a combined $12.6 billion have been imported into Russia since the scheme was launched in May, the head of the federal customs service told TASS news agency in October.

Moscow says the scheme is not about allowing counterfeit goods into the country, but letting retailers import legitimate products through third countries like China, Kazakhstan and Turkey, instead of directly from the manufacturer.

Walt Disney suspended operations in Russia, including the release of new Marvel films, in March as it condemned Russia's "unprovoked invasion" and "unrelenting assault on Ukraine."

(Reporting by Jake Cordell, editing by David Ljunggren and Sandra Maler)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter