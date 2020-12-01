Michigan’s Catastrophic Claims Vehicle Fee Will Be The Lowest In 19 Years

Michigan drivers who want unlimited personal injury protection benefits will see a 14% reduction in the required catastrophic claims fee starting in the summer of 2021.

The fee is currently $100 per vehicle and will be reduced to $86. Drivers who do not want any personal injury protection benefits, or choose lower personal injury protection benefits, will not have to pay the catastrophic claims vehicle fee.

This is the second fee reduction in recent years. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) lowered the assessment from $220 per vehicle to $100 per vehicle for the period beginning July 2, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The MCCA said the reduction was a direct result of savings created by changes made to Michigan car insurance laws on June 11, 2019.

Michigan’s no-fault insurance law previously required that all drivers purchase “unlimited lifetime medical benefits” for personal injury protection (also called PIP insurance). Under this law, people who were injured in car accidents would receive “reasonable and necessary” medical expenses for their lifetimes.

Michigan’s Auto Insurance Choices Get a Refresh

The MCCA was created in 1978 to reimburse auto insurance companies for PIP benefits when a claim exceeds $580,000.

The cost of these unlimited lifetime medical benefits was a large factor in Michigan’s high car insurance rates.

In an effort to lower Michigan car insurance costs, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed no-fault auto insurance reform legislation on May 30, 2019, which gave Michigan drivers several new coverage options to choose from for policies issued or renewed after July 1, 2020. Drivers may be able to reduce their premiums based on their PIP coverage selections.

Here are the personal injury protection coverage options Michigan drivers can now select:

Unlimited coverage per person per accident. This coverage pays “reasonable and necessary” medical expenses for your entire lifetime after an auto accident. This was the only option before Michigan’s auto insurance reform.

This coverage pays “reasonable and necessary” medical expenses for your entire lifetime after an auto accident. This was the only option before Michigan’s auto insurance reform. Up to $250,000 in coverage per person per accident .

. Up to $500,000 in coverage per person per accident.

Up to $250,000 in coverage per person per accident with exclusions. If you choose this option, some or all of the drivers on your policy can be excluded from PIP medical coverage, if they have qualified health insurance coverage.

If you choose this option, some or all of the drivers on your policy can be excluded from PIP medical coverage, if they have qualified health insurance coverage. Up to $50,000 in coverage per person per accident. To qualify for this option, you will need to be enrolled in Medicaid and meet other eligibility requirements.

To qualify for this option, you will need to be enrolled in Medicaid and meet other eligibility requirements. No PIP: Opt out. To qualify for this option, you will need to have Medicare Parts A & B and meet other eligibility requirements.

If you do not make any coverage selection in Michigan, your coverage will default to unlimited coverage.

Here are other changes that went into effect from Michigan’s new auto insurance laws.

