Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot -document

Updates with court document

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution's "insurrectionist ban," a court document showed on Wednesday.

The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado's top court last week to disqualify Trump from serving as U.S. president and banning him from the primary ballot in Colorado because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

CNN reported the Michigan decision earlier.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil; editing by Paul Grant and Chizu Nomiyama)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.